The Minnesota Timberwolves are on the road taking on the Atlanta Hawks Monday night. This game will continue our NBA odds series as we hand out a Timberwolves-Hawks prediction and pick. We will also let you know how to watch the game.

The Timberwolves have started this season off 1-1. Minnesota opened the season with a loss against the Toronto Raptors, but then they beat the Miami Heat on Saturday night. They have not scored the basketball very well, but they did play two pretty good defensive teams to open up the season. Anthony Edwards is averaging 22.5 points, 8.0 rebounds, and 4.0 assists per game throught the first two games. Both Rudy Gobert, and Karl Anthony-Towns are averaging a double-double, so their paint presence is very real.

The Hawks 1-2 through their first three games this season. They lost to the Charlotte Hornets, and New York Knicks to begin the year. Their last game was yesterday, and they beat the Milwaukee Bucks by 17 for their first win. Trae Young is the leading scorer on the Hawks with 20.3 points per game. He also average 10.7 assists per game. De'Andre Hunter is second on the team with 17.0 points per game. Clint Capela is also averaging a double-double for the Hawks.

Here are the NBA odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NBA Odds: Timberwolves-Hawks Odds

Minnesota Timberwolves: -2.5 (-108)

Atlanta Hawks: +2.5 (-112)

Over: 231.5 (-110)

Under: 231.5 (-110)

How to Watch Timberwolves vs. Hawks

Time: 7:30 PM ET/4:30 PM PT

TV: Bally Sports North, Bally Sports Southeast

Stream: fuboTV (Click for free trial)

Why The Timberwolves Could Cover The Spread

Minnesota has played some very good defense this season, and that is going to be big in this game. They allowed less than 100 points in both games this season. The Hawks are a very good scoring team, so the defense is going to have its work cut out for them. You can definitely expect the Timberwolves to grab more rebounds than their opponent, but the Hawks make a lot of their shots. Luckily, Minnesota allows opponents to shoot just 40.3 percent from the field, and that is very low. Opponents score just 93.5 points per game against the Timberwolves this season,as well. Minnesota may not hold the Hawks under 100, but should be able to do enough to cover the spread.

Why The Hawks Could Cover The Spread

The Timberwolves are good at defense, but they have been a bad offensive team. Minnesota scores 100.0 points per game, which is last in the NBA. They also have the fifth-worst field goal percentage in the NBA. The Hawks have done some things well on defense, so the Timberwolves should have some more trouble scoring in this one. Atlanta actually leads the NBA in steals per game, and they force the most turnovers per game with almost 20.0. The Hawks are going to give the Timberwolves some fits on the defensive end of the court, so they should be able to keep their defensive stats up in this game.

Final Timberwolves-Hawks Prediction & Pick

I am expecting a lower score in this game. The under will be a pretty good bet. The Timberwolves are a very good defensive team this season, but they are one of the worst offensive teams. The Hawks are the underdogs, but I think they do enough to cover the spread. The Timberwolves are a good team, but the Hawks at home are tough to beat. I will take Atlanta to cover the spread.

Final Timberwolves-Hawks Prediction & Pick: Hawks +2.5 (-112), Under 231.5 (-110)