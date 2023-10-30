Milwaukee Bucks point guard Damian Lillard chimed in on his brutal six-point outing in their 127-110 loss to the Atlanta Hawks on Sunday. Lillard gave credit to the Hawks' physicality and aggressiveness, per the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel's Jim Owczarski.

“Obviously I didn't shoot the ball well. I think it was just a tough game. They were the more aggressive team. They played more physical that we did. Just early season bad game. We didn't play well at either end of the floor and you got to give them credit for the way they came out,” Damian Lillard said.

“And I gotta be better when that's happening. I can't be the guy turning the ball over. But like I said, it's a long season, you don't want to have these types of games but they happen and now we just gotta learn from 'em. We got another one (Monday vs. the Miami Heat),” Lillard added.

Damian Lillard had a bad day at the office against the Hawks

Damian Lillard finished the game on an atrocious two-of-12 shooting clip. To make matters worse, his turnover numbers matched his scoring production. It was indeed a bad day at the office for Dame.

Lillard's production on Sunday was a stark contrast to his debut in a Bucks uniform against the Philadelphia 76ers last week. Damian Lillard racked up 39 points, eight rebounds, and four assists in the Bucks' 118-117 opening night win.

Although Dame didn't shoot well from the field (nine-of-20 shooting), he made up for it by making all 17 of his free throws. His three-point shot with just 1:13 left in the game proved to be the dagger. Lillard's memorable debut with the Bucks had Giannis Antetokounmpo singing his praises.

Damian Lillard fell short of expectations in his second game with the Bucks. However, it's a long 82-game grind. Expect Lillard to have more ups than downs this season.