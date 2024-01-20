Dejounte Murray calls game for the Hawks yet again.

The Atlanta Hawks were shorthanded on Friday night as they took on the Miami Heat in an emotional night amid Udonis Haslem's jersey retirement. Trae Young was out due to illness, putting the onus on Dejounte Murray, the man who's ever-prominent in trade talks these days, to lead the team. And lead the team, he did.

With around seven seconds left in the game and the Hawks down by two to the Heat, 108-106, they were able to regain possession, with Murray carrying the ball all the way from the backcourt. Not wasting any time, Murray took one dribble to his left after crossing halfcourt, pulling up for a deep three over Caleb Martin which nestled through the bottom of the net, giving Atlanta a 109-108 lead that they would not relinquish.

Dejounte Murray hits the game-winner back-to-back nights. pic.twitter.com/vLknbrf9ye — Rob Perez (@WorldWideWob) January 20, 2024

The Heat still had a chance to win the game at the death after Dejounte Murray left around two seconds on the clock after his incredible go-ahead shot for the Hawks. Atlanta, however, put up a huge defensive stand, with the Heat unable to get a game-winning attempt off in time with Caleb Martin hanging on the ball for too long.

Murray has now made game-winning shots in two consecutive games, and this is certainly the version of the 27-year old guard that the Hawks envisioned when they first acquired him from the San Antonio Spurs. Nonetheless, circumstances have changed for the Hawks, and now, Murray could not have picked a better time to make himself a more appealing trade target for teams looking to bolster their backcourt for the stretch run.

The Hawks' asking price for Dejounte Murray continues to be sky-high, and it's plays like these that would make Murray a worthwhile risk to take for teams with contending aspirations. Murray is never afraid of the moment, and on teams like the Los Angeles Lakers, his fearless shot-making should make him a very valuable asset as they battle for playoff positioning.

On the night, Murray ended with 22 points and 11 assists, seizing control of the Hawks offense with Trae Young out. He will look to make it three huge wins in a row for Atlanta when they take on the Cleveland Cavaliers tomorrow night in the second of a back-to-back set.