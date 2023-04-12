There are many analysts and people with egg on their face right now, courtesy of a 116-105 Atlanta Hawks victory over the Miami Heat in the NBA Play-In Tournament. Unfortunately for them, guard Dejounte Murray kept the receipts and quickly came back to bask in the shame of 17 ESPN panelists who all picked Miami.

Murray could not contain his excitement in a NSFW Tweet. “JOKES ON YOU MFS!!!!” he said almost immediately after the Hawks clinched their spot in the official NBA Playoffs. Neither team had played to their expected ability during the regular season, but Atlanta had particularly been mired in negativity due to rumored discontent from star point guard Trae Young.



The team gelled just fine Tuesday night. Young led them with 25 points to go with seven assists and eight rebounds while Murray did his part with 18 points of his own. It was a collective effort, especially on the defensive end, that had the Heat in catch-up mode the whole game. The Hawks had eight blocks with Onyeka Okongwu accounting for four of them. They also outmuscled Miami on the glass with a staggering 21 offensive rebounds.

The win was likely very euphoric for Murray, who was acquired via trade to help put this team over the top. Obviously, that did not happen with only a 41-41 record to show for it. Murray was individually impressive throughout, though, averaging 20.5 points and 6.1 assists per game. Without him, the Hawks would not have made it this far.

Now, the former All-Star hopes to keep proving fans and pundits wrong and remind them why there were once big expectations for this franchise. They will still be doubted going into their opening round mathcup vs. the Boston Celtics, but they will bring with them some momentum and a massive chip on their shoulders.