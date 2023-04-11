After a three-year drought that spanned from 2019-2021, the Minnesota Timberwolves are in a position to punch their ticket to their second consecutive postseason berth with just one win in the 2023 Play-In Tournament. Tuesday night, they’ll be finding themselves squaring off against the seventh-seeded Los Angeles Lakers in the first game of the Western Conference’s side of the tournament. Unfortunately, they may have to try and collect that highly-coveted victory without Karl-Anthony Towns in the fold as his availability for the bout is still up in the air. With this, the question on every Wolves fan’s mind: Is Karl-Anthony Towns playing tonight vs. the Lakers?

Karl-Anthony Towns injury status vs. Lakers

Karl-Anthony Towns endured a 51-game injury-induced hiatus due to a right calf ailment sustained back on November 28 against the Washington Wizards. Now, nearly four months later, it appears said injury has him in question heading into the Wolves’ Play-In game against the Lakers.

The big man is currently listed as “Questionable” for the outing, as per the league’s official injury report.

Should he be relegated to the sidelines for the contest, the Wolves frontcourt rotation would become astronomically weakened, as they’re already slated to play without star center Rudy Gobert in the fold as he’s been suspended by Minnesota due to an in-game altercation with teammate Kyle Anderson Sunday.

Despite only having played 29 games this season, Towns has still managed to serve as arguably the best contributor on the team, as he finds himself averaging 20.8 points, 8.1 rebounds, and 4.8 assists whilst shooting 49.5% from the field and 36.6% from distance.

So when it comes to the question of whether or not Karl-Anthony Towns will be playing tonight vs. the Lakers, the answer is still yet to be known.