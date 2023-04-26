Angelo Guinhawa is a basketball and soccer/football editor/writer. He uses his background in digital marketing to make sure you get to read his work. He has previously worked for FOX Sports PH and a number of reputable sports media outlets. If he's not writing or watching sports, he's likely scouring online for his next NBA card purchase.

Trae Young knew that the Atlanta Hawks were more than capable of taking down the Boston Celtics in Game 5 of their NBA Playoffs series. In fact, Young was so confident that he even told the suspended Dejounte Murray to get ready for Game 6.

Murray revealed as much after Young willed the Hawks to the 119-117 win on Tuesday night. Young exploded for 38 points and scored the game-winner, launching a deep three with 1.8 seconds left to give Atlanta the lead and the victory.

Dejounte, who was suspended for Game 5 after he bumped a referee in Game 4, celebrated like crazy following the win. He heaped praise on his superstar teammate before revealing that Young predicted that they would win the contest.

“You a f**king killa boy!!!!!!! Trae Young told me be ready for Game 6 cause we going back to the A!!!!!!” Murray wrote on his Instagram stories.

Before Game 5, Trae Young told Dejounte Murray to be ready for Game 6. Ice Trae definitely delivered pic.twitter.com/BPZOahIpCd — Kit Guinhawa (@BeatKit22) April 26, 2023

Trae Young has never been short in confidence, so it’s not surprising that he made that message to Dejounte Murray even before they played the Celtics in Game 5. Perhaps the suspension of Murray fueled Ice Trae even more, but whatever the case may be, the good thing is the Hawks got to live another day.

For what it’s worth, Young appears to be hungrier after their latest victory. On Twitter, he warned the haters to never count out the underdogs again. Game 6 of the series is in Atlanta, and clearly, Young, Murray and the rest of the team are more than ready to extend the series and set up a do-or-die Game 7.