The Los Angeles Lakers are on the road to take on the Atlanta Hawks Tuesday night. Below we will continue our NBA odds series with a Lakers-Hawks prediction and pick. We will also let you know how to watch the game.

The Lakers are 24-23 this season, and they have won their last two games. The Lakers are coming off a game against the Houston Rockets. Los Angeles has been playing better as of late. On the season, both LeBron James and Anthony Davis are scoring 25.0 points per game. James averages 7.5 rebounds and 7.6 assists per game while Davis leads the team with 12.2 rebounds. James and Davis are both questionable for this game

The Hawks are 19-27 this season, but they are in a Play-In game spot as they sit 10th in the Eastern Conference. Trae Young leads the team with 27.0 points, and 10.4 assists per game. Dejounte Murray is second on the team with 21.4 points per game. Clint Capela is averaging a double-double for the Hawks, as well. As a team, Atlanta scores 120.2 points per game. Murray did not play on Sunday, and he will remain questionable for Tuesday's game.

Here are the NBA odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NBA Odds: Lakers-Hawks Odds

Los Angeles Lakers: +5 (-110)

Moneyline: +164

Atlanta Hawks: -5 (-110)

Moneyline: -196

Over: 246.5 (-110)

Under: 246.5 (-110)

How to Watch Lakers vs. Hawks

Time: 7:30 PM ET/4:30 PM PT

TV: Spectrum Sportsnet, Bally Sports Southeast

Stream: fuboTV (Click for free trial)

Why The Lakers Could Cover The Spread/Win

The Lakers should be able to put up some points in this game. They average just over 116.0 points per game, which is middle of the league. However, the Hawks allow the second-most points per game this season at 123.3 points. Los Angeles is 16-4 when they score over 115 points in a game this season. I do not think they will have any problem putting up 115 points in this game. As long as the Lakers do this, they will win this game.

Why The Hawks Could Cover The Spread/Win

The Hawks are one of the top scoring teams in the NBA. They do this because of their fast tempo. The Hawks attempt the most field goals per game this season, and that will not change in this game. The Lakers allow the fourth-most field goal attempts per game this season. The Hawks are going to score their points because of the amount of shots they take, not the quality of shots. As long as Atlanta puts up shots, they are going to score some points.

The Lakers could be without LeBron James and Anthony Davis in this game. That would give the Hawks a great chance to win this game. James and Davis are the two top scorers on the Lakers, so not having them would be a huge hit. If they are out, the Hawks have a great chance to win this game at home.

Final Lakers-Hawks Prediction & Pick

The Lakers might not have their two best players. However, the Hawks are not a great team this year. Trae Young is the only player on the Hawks that can put up points on a consistent basis. With that said, I like the Lakers to win this game. As for my pick, I am going to take the Lakers to cover the spread, along with the over hitting.

Final Lakers-Hawks Prediction & Pick: +5 (-110), Over 246.5 (-110)