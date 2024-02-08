Another twist to the Dejounte Murray trade rumors saga.

Atlanta Hawks guard Dejounte Murray, who has been one of the most notable names in NBA trade deadline rumors, was ruled out of Wednesday night's game versus the Boston Celtics at TD Garden. Apart from hurting Atlanta's chances of pulling off an upset against the Celtics on the road, Murray's absence also poured more fuel on burning speculations that he would soon be sent to another team before Thursday's deadline.

Hawks guard Dejounte Murray continues to find his name in trade rumors

Dejounte Murray rarely misses a game in the 2023-24 NBA season. In fact, this absence in the Boston game is only his second overall in the campaign, but second in the last six Hawks outings. That his absences happened close to the trade deadline did not do much to quell rumors about his potential trade somewhere else. However, there hasn't been any real traction on that end, so far. Murray is still with the Hawks amid all the rumors and teams that have been linked to the talented two-way guard.

Murray is playing on an expiring contract he signed with the San Antonio Spurs back in 2019. However, his new deal, the one he inked with the Hawks that will be for four years and worth $114.07 million will commence at the start of the 2024-25 campaign. Whether Murray will play that contract with the Hawks or with another team remains to be seen.

On the season, the 27-year-old Murray is averaging 21.4 points, 5.1 rebounds, and 5.2 assists per game.