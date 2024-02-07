Dejounte Murray still could be on his way out

Rumors have been flying wild over the last couple of weeks regarding the Atlanta Hawks and a potential trade to ship out Dejounte Murray, and Marc Stein's latest report leaves things up in the air with just a day to go before the NBA Trade Deadline.

“On source close to the process optimistically insisted Tuesday night that a Dejounte Murray deal that would send Murray out of Atlanta has not been extinguished as a possibility,” Stein said in his newsletter. “I am less optimistic personally, but the source certainly has me curious.”

Dejounte Murray would be one of, if not the biggest piece to move at this trade deadline, if he were to be moved. With the deadline approaching fast, and Murray still being on the Hawks, it seems very possible that he will remain in Atlanta after Feb. 8.

Stein being less optimistic is notable, but him saying that his source who is optimistic about a deal getting done has him curious is very interesting.

The pairing of Murray with Trae Young has not worked for the Hawks. On paper, it was a dynamic backcourt when the Hawks first acquired Murray to play alongside Trae Young. However, their play on the court together has demonstrated that it is just not a fit.

It will be interesting to see if the Hawks find a deal that they like. It will have to work from a value standpoint and a financial standpoint. There are many teams interested in Murray, but only time will tell if a deal can be made.