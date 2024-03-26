Dejounte Murray and the Atlanta Hawks made history on Monday night after their incredible comeback win over the Boston Celtics that's rarely seen in the league.
Now, comebacks are normal in the NBA. That's why there's a saying that no lead is safe in the league. However, doing so isn't easy, let alone erasing a 30-point lead. That's why there are only a handful of teams who have achieved such crazy comeback attempt.
Atlanta, however, can now proudly say that they are a member of the exclusive club. The Hawks trailed by as much as 30 points against the Celtics but proceeded to take the 120-118 win. With that, they are now just the seventh team in the play-by-play era (starting 1996) to win a game after trailing by at least 30 points, according to SportsNet Stats.
Hawks force Celtics collapse
The Hawks appeared to be on their way to a blowout loss after the Celtics took a 44-22 lead in the first quarter, with Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown scoring 14 and 13 points respectively to get things going for visitors. The lead ballooned to 68-38 with about four minutes remaining in the second quarter, and it certainly looked over at that point.
Boston ended the half with an 18-point lead 74-56, which was definitely a comfortable cushion against a team missing their best player in Trae Young.
Unfortunately for the Celtics, the Hawks wouldn't go down without a fight. Vit Krejci took over in the third quarter and dropped 13 points in the period to cut the Celtics' lead to just six points, 96-90. It was a dogfight in the final quarter, with Atlanta using a balanced offense to stay within striking distance throughout the fourth.
With just 11 seconds left on the clock and the Hawks up by one point, 117-116, De'Andre Hunter stepped up big time to deliver the game-sealing triple. Tatum was still able to score one final shot to cut the lead, but there just wasn't enough time for them.
DE'ANDRE HUNTER DAGGER 🗡️
Hawks up 4 over the Celtics with 9.2 remaining!pic.twitter.com/glWWYEQ3Lz
— ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) March 26, 2024
Hunter top-scored for Atlanta with 24 points on top of seven rebounds and three assists. Dejounte Murray, for his part, finished with a monster double-double of 19 points and 15 assists to go along with five rebounds and three steals.
Hawks fans go crazy after Celtics destruction
Sure enough, the Hawks faithful are in utter disbelief over what transpired. No one could have blamed those who already gave up after the first quarter, but Atlanta certainly gave those who kept believing in them something to celebrate.
Fans quickly took to X (formerly Twitter) to celebrate the victory, while others made sure to mock the Celtics for their epic collapse. After all, Boston was supposed to be the best team in the NBA, but sure enough, they didn't look like one in that horrendous second half.
“Celtics really choked a 30 point lead to the hawks without Trae,” a Celtics critic said. Another one shared, “A team that is the favorite to win the championship blowing a 30 p[oin]t lead to the Hawks with no Trae, Jalen Johnson, Saddiq Bey or Okongwu. Celtics playoff ball came early #FraudWatch.”
A Hawks supporter exclaimed, “Incredible comeback holy s**t.” A second fan added, “This is BIG!!! Y’all just beat a team that almost went to the NBA Finals last year. WAY TO GO HAWKS.”
Here are more reactions to the Hawks' comeback and Celtics' epic fail:
The Lakers beat the Hawks by 30 last week
Celtics…pic.twitter.com/MtwRGd0IjF
— 🎭 (@MaskedInLA) March 26, 2024
Celtics after blowing a 30-point lead to the Hawks pic.twitter.com/QZl0Pl0l4r
— NBA Memes (@NBAMemes) March 26, 2024
THE HAWKS COMPLETE THE 30-POINT COMEBACK TO BEAT THE CELTICS 120-118‼️‼️ pic.twitter.com/qan15s4It2
— Kevin Keneely (@KevinKeneely1) March 26, 2024
Me watching my guy Wes Matthews play crunch time minutes for the Hawks in their 30-point comeback win over the Celtics pic.twitter.com/ykat7SCMMp
— Frank Madden (@fmaddenNBA) March 26, 2024
It's certainly a night to remember for the Hawks, and one that is a massive morale-booster for the team. As they look to keep hold of the final Play-In spot in the East, the victory will surely go a long way in ensuring that.