Amidst Atlanta Hawks All-Star Trae Young's rant in calling out Patrick Beverley, he also had time to call out a false narrative about his game. Coming off a season in which Young led the NBA in total assists and assists per game, as the first Hawks player in franchise history to do so, the four-time All-Star refuted the notion that he's a selfish player.

In response to Beverley questioning Young's leadership and stating some players didn't like being on his team, Young addressed his comments in a video posted to his YouTube channel.

“The numbers generate the way they do. But I promise you — there’s not a selfish bone in my body,” Young said. “A lot of people probably wanted me to just post that Drake bar and let it go. We all know how that goes. But I wanted to play your game — because I know you wanted to react to me and say what you said for attention, for some subscribers, for some likes. I hope you get all the attention. All the love. Everything you ever wanted.

The host of the From the Post Podcast by Trae Young had time to respond via his own platform on YouTube, and it didn't end there.

Hawks' Trae Young claps back at Patrick Beverley

Hawks All-Star Trae Young didn't hold back against Patrick Beverley, calling out the former NBA guard whose remarks about players' effort in the All-Star Game started a back-and-forth between the two. After Young told Beverley to “relax” over a game he's never played in, Beverley claimed Trae hadn't won enough to speak to him since, and he'd only reached the playoffs three times throughout his career.

Young tackled those comments head-on in his recent rant toward Beverley.

“You're right, you have six more playoff appearances than me. Let's bring up some more facts. You've been to one conference finals, I've been to one conference finals. What year was that for you? Just another fact, year nine. The year I made it? Three,” Young said.

“You talk about [being] a winner? What have you won? Tell me, what have you won? And don't respond with that sympathy, ‘I won in life, I won in basketball.' Because you didn't, man.”

Beverley has yet to address these recent comments, but he will, most likely, respond at some point in the near future.