Atlanta Hawks All-Star Trae Young clapped back at Patrick Beverley and is demanding a response from the former NBA guard. After Beverley claimed that one of Young's former teammates called the All-Star guard selfish, Trae is pleading with Patrick to state his source, referencing the line made famous by Boston Celtics All-Star Jaylen Brown in questioning ESPN's Stephen A Smith when he cited the 2024 Finals MVP's attitude hurt his marketability.

Young ranted on about Beverley's claim in a recent video he posted to his YouTube channel.

“That's why I'm here having this conversation with you, having to clear up context with you. Because these same people that you say were my teammates that were calling you, telling you that it ain't the Atlanta Hawks, it's the “Trae Hawks,” I'm sure they're the same people that have my number,” Young said. “You could have called me and asked me to have this conversation off the camera or off social media, just like you asked KD to do when he tried to come at you today.

“I wanted to take that route that Jaylen Brown took with Stephen A. Smith and tell you to state your source. State your source. You're in the media field now. I don't look at you as a player. State your source. Which teammate of mine told you that it's the “Trae Hawks”?”

It'll be interesting to see if Beverley reveals his source in what many expect will be a response from the former NBA journeyman.

Trae Young questions Patrick Beverley's Hawks teammate claim

Hawks All-Star Trae Young questioned Patrick Beverley's strong claim about the kind of teammate he is, as the four-time All-Star isn't taking it lightly. While Young showed his appreciation for Beverley's time in the NBA, he also offered to have a conversation over the phone about their back-and-forth.

“I want us as players — when we leave the game and go into media — that the players who are still playing don’t look at us like we’re just doing this for clickbait or money,” Young said. “We’re better than that. I didn’t want to be here to do this, but I’m giving you this as a gift — for everything you meant to this game on the defensive end. Seriously — you did mean a lot to this game, man. I got nothing but love.

“If you want to chat — you got teammates that know my number. Or if you just want to keep talking about it, you can. I gotta go get ready for this season,” Young concluded.

Hawks training camp begins in less than two weeks.