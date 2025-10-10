Buddy Hield is set to play his second season with the Golden State Warriors, as the team hopes to reach the playoffs for the second year in a row. Leading up to the start of the 2025-26 campaign, Hield declared that his teammate Draymond Green is the greatest defender in league history.

In an interview with Kerith Burke of NBC Sports Bay Area on “Dubs Talk,” the 32-year-old guard believes that Green is the best defender in league history due to his ability to “quarterback” the team on the defensive end. Hield is ultimately impressed with how Draymond Green takes command to ensure the Warriors play strong defense as a group.

“He's a Hall of Famer, stamped on defense,” said Hield. “He's probably the greatest defender this game's ever seen. Because the way he navigates things and quarterbacks things from the back — it's just impressive.”

Despite winning just one Defensive Player of the Year award, Draymond Green is well-known for his abilities as a defender. He's proven to be one of the most efficient two-way players throughout his career and has played a key role in helping the Warriors win four NBA titles during his time with the team.

Article Continues Below

Green, who is 35 years old, brings the fire, tenacity, and energy every night. Combine that with his defensive abilities, and you have one heck of a player. Hield recognizes that and continued to praise his teammate ahead of the start of the regular season.

“Everything that he says, I don't take it the wrong way, because I know he's just trying to make me better,” continued Hield… “He's one of the best competitors this game's ever had… I love going to battle with him because I know he has my back every time.”

We'll see Draymond Green and the Warriors take on the Los Angeles Lakers in the season opener on October 21.