The Washington Commanders enter their Monday Night Football game against the Chicago Bears looking for two straight wins. Dan Quinn and his coaching staff welcomed Jayden Daniels back to the lineup last week and he led them to victory against the Los Angeles Chargers. However, Terry McLaurin's status for Week 6 is up in the air after the team's latest injury report.

The star wide receiver has not played since the Commanders defeated the Las Vegas Raiders in Week 3. A quadriceps injury has held him out of a majority of the team's practices as well. He took the field early in the week. However, he has missed the last two days, according to the team's injury report and NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport.

Without his primary receiver on the field, Daniels will lean more on Deebo Samuel and Luke McCaffrey to produce in the passing game. Luckily for him and Washington's offense, Jacory-Croskey Merritt revitalized the running game against Los Angeles. The rookie dominated, rushing for more than 100 yards and two touchdowns in the blowout win.

McLaurin earned a lucrative contract extension with the Commanders just before the regular season began. However, the Pro Bowler has not put up the numbers Quinn and Washington are used to seeing from him. In three games, the receiver has topped 50 yards just once. If he misses another game, his streak of 1,000 yard seasons could come to an end in 2025.

The Commanders brought Samuel in to complement McLaurin in the passing game. Now, the former San Francisco 49er needs to step into a larger role to help Daniels keep the offense humming. Fortunately for Washington, the Bears' defense has been one of the worst in the NFL through the first five weeks of the regular season.

Quinn can't depend on McLaurin to bounce back and suit up for Week 6. Instead, the rest of the Commanders offense has to step up and put forth a good effort at home against a fellow NFC contender.