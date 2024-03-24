The Boston Celtics will continue their road trip as they face the Atlanta Hawks at the State Farm Arena. We're here to share our NBA odds series, make a Celtics-Hawks prediction, and pick while showing you how to watch.
The Celtics defeated the Chicago Bulls 124-113 on Saturday at the United Center. They led 66-60 at halftime and then held on for the win. Significantly, Jayson Tatum led the way with 26 points while shooting 8 for 20. Al Horford added 23 points while shooting 8 for 16. Likewise, Sam Hauser also added 23 points while shooting 8 for 9, including a scorching 7 for 8 from the triples. Derrick White scored 17 points. Meanwhile, Payton Pritchard finished with 15 points.
The Celtics shot 51.2 percent from the floor, including 43.8 percent from the triples. Moreover, they also won the board battle 41-29, including 12 offensive rebounds. The Celtics persevered despite 12 turnovers.
The Hawks defeated the Charlotte Hornets 132-91 on Saturday at State Farm Arena. They led 66-48 at halftime and then ran away with it. Ultimately, Dejounte Murray had 28 points and 12 assists while shooting 10 for 14, including 7 for 9 from the three-point line. Clint Capela added 12 points and 10 rebounds. Additionally, Bogdan Bogdanovic finished with 12 points. De'Andre Hunter tallied 11 points while making all four of his shots. Amazingly, the Hawks got some juice off the bench. Garrison Matthews finished with 20 points while shooting 6 for 8 while Bruno Fernando added 25 while shooting 11 for 14.
The Hawks shot 55.6 percent from the floor, including 47.6 percent from beyond the arc. Furthermore, they won the board battle 43-39. The Hawks had nine steals and five blocked shots, which helped force 13 turnovers.
The Celtics lead the all-time head-to-head series 244-147. Significantly, they have won seven games in a row and are 7-3 over 10 games. The Celtics defeated the Hawks 125-117 and 113-103, both at the TD Garden.
Here are the NBA odds, courtesy of FanDuel.
NBA Odds: Celtics-Hawks Odds
Boston Celtics: -11 (-110)
Moneyline: -620
Atlanta Hawks: +11 (-110)
Moneyline: +460
Over: 225.5 (-110)
Under: 225.5 (-110)
How to Watch Celtics vs. Hawks
Time: 7:35 PM ET/4:35 PM PT
TV: NBA TV, Bally Sports Southeast and NBC Sports Boston
Stream: fuboTV (Click for free trial)
Why The Celtics Could Cover The Spread/Win
The Celtics have remained at the top of the Eastern Conference despite some issues keeping everyone upright. They have enough talent to stay at the top, and it starts with the best.
Tatum has averaged 27.1 points per game while shooting 47.4 percent from the floor. Now, he hopes to keep producing as the playoffs get closer. Jaylen Brown did not play on Saturday due to an ankle injury. Likewise, Kristaps Porzingius also sat out, as he had a hamstring injury he was nursing. Jrue Holiday is out with a shoulder injury. Overall, the Celtics are being really careful with their injured players, with 11 games left in the season and an 11.5-game lead.
But now, the Celtics can clinch the top seed in the Eastern Conference. Substantially, all the work they have done at this point has put them in this situation. If we assume the three injured players do not play, then it means others will step up. There is Derrick White. Yes, he can take over a game at any moment, and he has. Pritchard, Houser, and Horford are among the best depth players in the league. Assuming they step up, the Celtics likely will win this game.
The Celtics will cover the spread if they can generate solid shot attempts. Then, they need to defend the rim and win the board battle.
Why The Hawks Could Cover The Spread/Win
The Hawks are pretty much going to make the play-in game by default at this point. Currently, they hold a 5.5-game lead over the Brooklyn Nets and would need to collapse not to make the play-in.
The Hawks have endured despite losing Trey Young for the last few weeks. Despite his loss, they still have Murray. They also have Bogdanovic and Hunter to carry them. Of course, Capela is still there to man the middle and pull down rebounds. All these players have stepped up. Yet, the biggest uptick in performance has come from the bench. Their clutch shooting has helped the Hawks win some games.
The Hawks will cover the spread if they can shoot the ball efficiently, from the starters to the bench. Then, they need to clamp down on Tatum and force the Celtics to go to someone else.
Final Celtics-Hawks Prediction & Pick
This is a possible preview of the first round of the Eastern Conference Playoffs. The Celtics have won both games so far. But they did not exactly destroy the Hawks in either game. Also, consider the fact that the Celtics may rest their battered stars or at least play them on a minutes restriction. The stars may align for the Hawks to steal this game. While we don't believe that will happen, we do think the Hawks have a legitimate shot to cover the spread at home.
Final Celtics-Hawks Prediction & Pick: Atlanta Hawks: +11 (-110)