The Atlanta Hawks’ talisman Trae Young has been embroiled in a public back-and-forth with none other than NBA veteran Patrick Beverley. The controversy had kicked off when Beverley initially compared Young’s achievements with his own, stating that the Hawks man “had not won enough” to even speak to him.

While that led to comments from both sides, the Hawks have found their own way of supporting their Trae Young through the feud. On X, formerly known as Twitter, the franchise’s official handle posted a clip featuring a series of plays during which Beverley was guarding the Hawks’ main man.

The Hawks' social media team posted this montage video of Patrick Beverley guarding Trae Young 😅 (via @ATLHawks)pic.twitter.com/wSEKynBOw1 — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) September 18, 2025 Expand Tweet

The clip paints a sorry picture of Beverley’s defensive efforts. It includes the 26-year-old guard scoring against Beverley’s Clippers in a variety of ways.

Young, known for his complicated handles, is seen driving past a hapless Beverley as he lays up an easy two-pointer in the end. That clip is followed by two long three-pointers, both scored over Beverley.

After one such shot, the commentator even acknowledges how Beverley was “too tight” on Young while defending. The clip then moves on to quick transitional dimes with the highlights showing a variety of plays that Young makes for himself and for his teammates, all while being guarded by Beverley.

Article Continues Below

Of course, Beverley, who last played for Hapoel Tel Aviv, criticized Young on the fact that he has been to the playoffs only thrice in his career. Furthermore, the former Clippers and 76ers guard claimed that according to Trae’s former colleagues, he was not a good leader or a teammate.

Young referenced those comments in his own response, claiming that he did not have a single “selfish bone in his body.”

“I know you wanted to react to me and say what you said for attention, for some subscribers, for some likes. I hope you get all the attention, all the love, everything you ever wanted,” he had said, accusing Beverley of making the initial comments for attention, per the New York Times.

Beverley has not responded to Young's claims since.