Hawks star Dejounte Murray stepped up when it mattered the most, hitting a game-winning shot that gave the Hawks their second straight close victory over the Boston Celtics. Murray rose up to hit a midrange jumper over Jrue Holiday that swished through the net with 0.1 seconds left in overtime. Dejounte Murray worked to get the Hawks the victory, finishing with 44 points while ironically attempting 44 shots.
“I still feel like I played awful. I don't want to take that many shots. But I know Kobe would be proud of me.” Murray said in the postgame interview.
The Atlanta Hawks crowd erupted at Murray's heroics and NBA Twitter was in awe of the spectacle.
DEJOUNTE MURRAY IS HIM AGAIN pic.twitter.com/Ghq5ar4kHO
“Tatum, Dejounte has more points than our whole team in OT, we need you to step up in the clutch”
Jayson Tatum pic.twitter.com/zX6awbuK2E
Dejounte Murray has taken HOW MANY SHOTS? 😭 pic.twitter.com/dGfPdl7cTk
Death, Taxes, Dejounte Dashaun Murray owning the Celtics. pic.twitter.com/jIOdolO5X9
Undisputed host Skip Bayless gave his trademark observation of the game and called Boston into question via his Twitter/X
“Dejounte Murray basically kept going 1 on 5, took 44 shots, scored 44 points, made so many crucial jumpers capped by the game-winning j over Holiday as the Hawks beat the full-strength Celtics in OT. That's twice in a week. Makes you wonder about Boston.”
Celtics coach Joe Mazulla liked the team's defensive approach on Murray, as he believes his team was able to affect him.
“We played great defense on him…I would want nothing more than Jrue Holiday on Dejounte Murray at the end of the game.”
@mikeroccovioli posted, “Everyone watching MLB #OpeningDay and Dejounte Murray putting on a masterclass in OT…”
@KenHeLive posted his observation of Murray's game, saying, “AD shot 12/31 a few days ago and nobody questions how much he smoked Giannis. Sometimes you gotta just watch the game and ignore your efficiency kink. Dejounte was incredible tonight.”
“Dejounte Murray finished with 44 points on 44 shots and hit the game winner on a middie from the top of the key over Jrue Holiday. With a back injury. This is 2003 basketball your analytics won’t survive here,” @JayVeauxxx posted.
Meanwhile, @MavsStan41 called out an inconsistency in how the commentators for the Celtics regarded Jaylen Brown's clutch shot as opposed to Murray's game-winner.
“Celtics commentator after Jalen Brown hit a go ahead shot late in OT ‘talk that talk young man'. Celtics commentator after Dejounte Murray hit a game winner late in OT, ‘They’re celebrating like they won the NBA Finals'”
Popular basketball social media platform @balldontstop posted an adept breakdown of what occurred in the final sequence, saying, “Tough tough make from Dejounte Murray. Jrue Holiday was right in his shot. He used the cross to turn him and open his stance up to get just enough air space to flick it up.”
The Atlanta Hawks can ride the momentum of their two big-time victories as they gear up to face the Milwaukee Bucks on Saturday at 7:30 PM EST.