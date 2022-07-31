Former NBA star Jamal Crawford is giving Atlanta Hawks fans a huge treat this offseason by giving them the first look at the Dejounte Murray – Trae Young pairing.

On Twitter, Crawford announced that Murray, Young and big man John Collins will be playing together in his CrawsOver League on Sunday, marking the first time fans will see the new Hawks backcourt duo in action.

🚨🚨🚨BREAKING NEWS🚨🚨🚨 Tomorrow @thecrawsover pro am. The all star @DejounteMurray is playing!!!!!!!!!!!!! Annnnnnd he’s bringing with him @jcollins20_ and @TheTraeYoung let’s goooooooooooooooo. Get here early tomorrow!!!!!! 🥶🥶🥶🥶🥶🥶🥶🥶🥶🥶🥶🥶🥶🥶🥶🥶🥶🥶 — 🏁 Jamal Crawford (@JCrossover) July 31, 2022

Trae Young and John Collins already played in the Drew League recently and put on a show. However, the appearance of Dejounte Murray along with the two in the CrawsOver is definitely more exciting given how hyped fans are to add the former San Antonio Spurs guard to their roster.

There are a ton of expectations on Murray and Young as they pair up for the Hawks, and hopes are high they’ll show everyone some flashes of their potential as a duo when they play together in the Pro Am league.

The Hawks are in win-now mode after giving up three future first-round picks and a pick swap in exchange for Murray. They basically sacrificed their long-term future and ability to build through the draft by making the big swing, and so it’s up to them to make it work.

It remains to be seen if Murray can elevate the Hawks to championship level, but perhaps we could get some early indications on Sunday in the CrawsOver.