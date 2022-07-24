Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James took the Drew League by storm when he decided to make a surprise appearance in the highly-popular pro-am tournament. LeBron’s epic performance made quite a mark on Atlanta Hawks All-Star Trae Young. So much so, that the 23-year-old decided to follow suit one week later.

After seeing LeBron take part in the Drew League for the first time in more than a decade, Young said that he wanted to get in on some of that action. On Saturday, he delivered on that promise. The 6-foot-1 point guard may not have been dunking all over the court, but he made sure to put on a show as well (h/t ClutchPoints on Twitter):

Young was joined by his Hawks teammate John Collins in the exhibition match, and naturally, the pair showcased their trademark chemistry against the opposition:

Trae Young off the glass to John Collins 🔥 (via @DrewLeague) pic.twitter.com/63esnvmiyx — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) July 23, 2022

Trae looked in mid-season form already as he flexed his All-Star-level talent in the Drew League. If this is a preview of what we should expect from him and Collins this coming season, then the Hawks could emerge as a sleeper out in the East.

Let’s not forget that Atlanta just added Dejounte Murray into the mix, as they now have one of the most explosive backcourts in the entire NBA. The Hawks missed the playoffs last season in what turned out to be a disappointing campaign. They’ll be playing with a chip on their shoulder in 2022-23, no doubt.