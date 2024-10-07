The Atlanta Hawks made it an emphasis to add length and versatility to their team this season, and one of the first things they did was acquire Dyson Daniels in the Dejounte Murray trade. Daniels is known for his defense, as he's able to guard at the point of attack while also being able to block shots, play the passing lanes, and get deflections. The hope was that Murray was going to be that person for the Hawks, but his defense regressed while his offensive output increased.

Daniels knows what his calling is on the court, and he's already mentioned being on a special list at the end of the season.

“I have a big goal of trying to make the first-team All-Defense,” Daniels said.

If Daniels is able to accomplish that while he's on the Hawks, he'll be the first player to make the first-team All-Defense list since Dikembe Mutombo did it in 2001. Josh Smith made second-team All-Defense on the Hawks in 2010, and Paul Millsap made the team in 2016.

Dyson Daniels wants to help elevate Hawks' defense

In the Trae Young era of the Hawks, the offense has always been around the top-10 area, but the defense has always needed some improvement. This year, they've added players such as Dyson Daniels, Larry Nance Jr., Zaccharie Risacher, and Dominick Barlow, while already having length with Jalen Johnson, Vit Krejci, DeAndre Hunter, Clint Capela, Onyeka Okongwu, and others.

For Daniels, he says that he prides himself on defense, and he's ready to take the challenge of guarding the best player every night. That bodes well for playing next to a smaller guard like Trae Young, and Daniels wants to be able to help in that department,

“Being that kind of that backbone for guys like Trae [Young], being able to switch things one through four, defend bigger people, defend smaller guards so just being everywhere on the floor,” Daniels said.

Daniels would be a good option to play alongside Young in the starting lineup, as they can both help each other. On defense, Daniels can take the opposing team's best guard, while Young can find Daniels for easy shots on offense. Head coach Quin Snyder hasn't given a definite starting five yet, but throughout the preseason, there should be a better feel of what he's thinking.

If Daniels can come in and be the defender that many expect, he can elevate the Hawks' defense this season.