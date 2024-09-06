Former Atlanta Hawks forward and NBA Hall of Famer Dominique Wilkins recently reflected on his legendary battles with two of the greatest players in basketball history, Michael Jordan and Larry Bird. Speaking on the latest episode of the “All The Smoke” podcast, hosted by Matt Barnes and Stephen Jackson, Wilkins shared stories about his encounters with these basketball icons, offering insight into their competitiveness and personalities on the court.

Dominique Wilkins, known as “The Human Highlight Film” for his scoring ability and athleticism, expressed deep respect for the intensity players like Michael Jordan and Larry Bird brought to the game, despite his own accolades.

Dominique Wilkins recalls Michael Jordan's “possessed” demeanor on the court

In discussing Michael Jordan, Wilkins described the Chicago Bulls legend as a player unlike any other. “I played against some of the most hard-nosed, talented players who ever played this game,” Wilkins said. “He [Jordan] was a phenomenon, and he had an attitude to go with it. When you played against Mike, his eyes were bloodshot red every game like he was possessed. I used to say to myself, ‘I got to go to work tonight. Jesus is coming.'”

Dominique Wilkins' remarks underscored Jordan's reputation for being fiercely competitive, a trait that set him apart from his peers. The two faced off numerous times during their careers, creating memorable matchups between Wilkins’ Atlanta Hawks and Jordan's Bulls in the 1980s and 1990s. While both players were elite scorers, Jordan's relentless drive to win made every game feel like a battle, according to Wilkins.

Larry Bird's legendary trash talk fueled a fierce rivalry with Wilkins

Switching to his experiences with Larry Bird, Dominique Wilkins highlighted Bird's well-documented trash-talking skills and the icy rivalry that defined their interactions. “Larry and I, we played against each other like 12, 13 years,” Wilkins said. “We never shook hands, we never spoke. Never. Great players back then, you didn’t want another great player to get that close to you. So, none of us liked each other.”

Wilkins shared a specific memory from his rookie season, recalling his first experience guarding Bird at the Boston Garden. “I’m guarding him, and the first play of the game he says, ‘I don’t know why you got you guarding me, homes.' He shoots a three, and I wasn’t mad he made the three. I said, ‘But this son of a b**** just called me homes?'”

Despite the early banter, Wilkins explained how Bird respected players who challenged him on the court. After a particularly hard-fought play, Wilkins described how Bird acknowledged him: “He fouled me, and I’m pointing at him, and he said, ‘Hey, rook,' and I’m like, ‘What?' He said, ‘I like you, you got balls, but I’m still getting 30 on your ass tonight.' He got about 37, but I wasn’t mad because I was paying my dues. That’s Larry.”

Dominique Wilkins’ stories shed light on the fierce rivalries and mutual respect that defined the NBA during its golden era. His recollections offer a glimpse into the mindset of two of the game’s greatest players, both of whom left an indelible mark on basketball history.