John Collins trolls Joel Embiid hard with epic birthday cake

Remember when John Collins posterized Joel Embiid in the 2021 playoffs? Yeah, the Atlanta Hawks forward hasn’t forgotten and neither has the team.

Just check out this epic birthday cake the Hawks presented to Collins on Saturday, with a picture of the dunk itself. Via ClutchPoints:

John Collins' birthday cake features a picture of him baptizing Joel Embiid in the playoffs 🎂💀 (via @ATLHawks) pic.twitter.com/evKsyYormF — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) September 24, 2022

This isn’t the first time Collins has trolled Embiid. He wore a shirt with the slam on it in Game 7 of the Eastern Conference semifinals. The two even got into an altercation in Game 6 and Embiid was ultimately fined $35,000:

Ahead of Game 7 of the Eastern Conference semifinals, Sixers’ Joel Embiid has been fined $35,000 for this altercation with Hawks’ John Collins, per @ShamsCharania. Atlanta’s Bruno Fernando is suspended one game for running onto the court. 🎥 @espn pic.twitter.com/OLKBR5mai4 — The Athletic (@TheAthletic) June 20, 2021

John Collins and Embiid evidently do not like each other and we all can’t wait to see the Sixers and Hawks meet in 2022-23. The Philly big man even liked a tweet his past summer which roasted both Collins and Trae Young after they lost in the Drew League:

Joel Embiid likes tweet about John Collins taking multiple L's at the Drew League pic.twitter.com/7APgnfoXwu — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) July 24, 2022

The Hawks should be much better this season with the return of Collins while also adding Dejounte Murray in a blockbuster trade. He now forms one of the most electric backcourts in the league alongside Trae. Will they be a legitimate contender in the East? That remains to be seen with so many good teams within the conference. But there is a strong possibility we see fireworks when they take on the 76ers.

Embiid shouldn’t care less about Atlanta trying to roast him. He’s a future Hall of Famer and a top-five player in the Association. The Hawks wing isn’t even a star. It was just one dunk that went in John Collins’ favor. But, a pretty hilarious move from the organization.