The Atlanta Hawks announced today that Kobe Bufkin will miss the remainder of the season to address his right shoulder.

“After continued evaluation and additional medical opinions, guard Kobe Bufkin and the Hawks have determined that Bufkin will undergo surgery to address right shoulder instability on January 7, 2025,” the statement read. “Bufkin will miss the remainder of the 2024-25 season and is expected to make a full recovery for the 2025-26 season.”

Bufkin has been dealing with a shoulder injury since the summer. He was able to play in the preseason, but before the regular season opener, the Hawks announced that he would miss time with the same shoulder injury. He was able to return after a few weeks but fell out of the rotation, and his minutes were given to Vit Krejci.

With the sudden rotation change, it makes sense now why Bufkin wasn't playing. While he was on the floor, he averaged 5.3 points and was growing more into the backup guard role for Trae Young. Now, the Hawks will have to figure out what the rest of the season will look like at the position, and if they'll do something internally, sign someone, or make a trade.

What will the Hawks do at backup point guard?

The Hawks came into the season with limited options at backup guard, and Kobe Bufkin was the only true option. Bufkin was in and out of the lineup last year in his rookie season as he spent most of his time in the G-League. When Young was out for an extended time, Bufkin was recalled and saw some minutes, and the hope was that in his second season, he'd get more of an opportunity.

With injuries taking over his season, the Hawks will now have to find other options at the guard position. One option is making Vit Krejci the backup moving forward. Krejci can fill the position, but he's more of a secondary ball-handler. If he's on the floor and Young is on the bench, it would be best for Jalen Johnson to be on the floor as well. Dyson Daniels and Bogdan Bogdanovic could also take some ball-handling responsibilities, but it would be better if they could find someone who can truly take over the position.

The Hawks could also sign someone who's not on the team, and though Dennis Smith Jr. and Markelle Fultz are the two options that are constantly named, they don't fit exactly what the Hawks are trying to do. Trading for someone is also a possibility, but there's not really anyone on the market who's available who can help them.