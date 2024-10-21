The Atlanta Hawks open their season at home against the Brooklyn Nets this week, but they'll be without one of their point guards. The team announced that Kobe Bufkin suffered a right shoulder injury in practice on Saturday, and he'll be listed as out for the season opener.

This comes as a hit to the Hawks' guard depth, as Bufkin was slated to be the potential backup behind Trae Young. Bufkin struggled in his few games during the preseason but had a breakout in the finale against the Oklahoma City Thunder where he scored 31 points and shot 7-of-14 from three.

Bufkin has had a history of injuries in only his second season, and this is the same right shoulder that he injured during the summer and was ruled out for the NBA 2K25 Summer League. During his rookie season, he missed time with a fractured thumb.

The team didn't announce how long this injury will keep Bufkin sidelined, but hopefully, there will be an update soon.

What will the Hawks do with Kobe Bufkin sidelined?

The Hawks will have to mix up the rotation with Kobe Bufkin's injury, and they have a few options on the team for the time being.

Vit Krejci could be the top option to play the backup guard, and through his time with the Hawks, he's shown that he could be a secondary ball-handler who can make plays and get others involved. During the preseason, Krejci saw a lot of time on the court playing alongside Bufkin and helping him as another ball-handler, and now the Hawks may decide to put the ball more in his hand.

Bogdan Bogdanovic will also be another option that can help contribute to the Hawks' backup guard duties, as well as Dyson Daniels, who showed during the preseason how much of an impact he'll have on the defensive side of the ball. Daniels will be a good pairing alongside Trae Young in the starting lineup, but he can also take care of some of the ball-handling duties when Young is on the bench.

The Hawks also still have Keaton Wallace, who they signed to a two-way contract this summer. He saw some time on the court during the preseason and was a plus on defense for the team. Signing a player could also be something the Hawks look into, but they'll have to cut someone already on the roster due to roster size.

With these options, it'll be interesting to see what plan the Hawks have, and who will be the person to step up in Bufkin's absence.