ATLANTA – The Atlanta Hawks will be starting their preseason play almost fully healthy, as Onyeka Okongwu is still working back from his toe injury. Head coach Quin Synder was asked before their game against the Indiana Pacers if Okongwu would be available.

“We talk to our health performance people all the time. O’s progress is going to continue to evolve the way that it needs to have him not only healthy but in shape and ready to go,” Snyder said. “It’s aggressive, but we’re also patient with the situation. The only thing you can control is the time and the work you put into it. We’ll continue to have updates for you.”

Expand Tweet

Okongwu is still recovering from a non-surgical procedure to deal with inflammation in his left toe. At Media Day, general manager Landry Fields said that Okongwu was not 100% healthy entering training camp, but there wasn't a timetable as to when he would return.

Okongwu was also asked at Media Day about his rehab and if he would be restricted during training camp.

“Rehab over the summer was good. I feel good mentally and physically, and I'm just ready for another year,” Okongwu said. “Right now I'm just working my way back up, excited for camp, excited to go out there and just be with the team again.”

It's not certain when Okongwu will return, but when he does, he'll be a major plus for the Hawks, who haven't had many problems when it comes to production at the center position.

Hawks will need Onyeka Okongwu on both sides of the ball

Onyeka Okongwu has improved his game every year since coming into the league, and he can help the Hawks on both sides of the ball with his versatility. Offensively, Okongwu started to take more three-pointers last year, which opened up the floor for the Hawks in different situations. At Media Day, he reiterated that his goal is to continue to get more shots up while looking to improve his jump shot as well.

Defensively, Okongwu has shown the ability to guard multiple positions, and he also said at Media Day he's ready to get back to the level he used to be at.

“Overall defensively, just getting back to the defender that I know I am and learning a lot about what we're doing defensively,” Okongwu said when asked about his excitement for the season.

The center position has been solid for the Hawks with Onyeka and Clint Capela, and it helps that they bring different things to the table. Capela offers more of an anchor role defensively, while Okongwu gives the team more offense and versatility on defense. At times last season, Quin Snyder would close with either Okongwu or Capela, depending on what the matchup presents.

For now, the Hawks will have to go into the preseason looking at other options at center, such as Dominick Barlow, Mouhamed Gueye, and Larry Nance Jr. Snyder might even want to experiment with Jalen Johnson at the five. Hopefully, for the Hawks, Okongwu will be ready for when the regular season starts so they can be at full health.