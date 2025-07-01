There’s no doubt Jacksonville Jaguars rookie Travis Hunter is carrying the cash. And his future is bright. However, Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce broke down how teams will wear down Travis Hunter.

Kelce got asked how Hunter’s game will translate into the NFL, according to Bussin With The Boys’ YouTube page.

“One hundred percent,” Kelce said. “World-class athlete.”

However, Kelce said playing both sides of the football may not work out.

Will Travis Hunter be able to go both ways?

Kelce said NFL teams will use a savvy approach to the Jaguars situation.

“Both sides?” Kelce said. “See, that’s the thing. I don’t know how they’re going to divvy it out. I don’t know because teams are going to be going after him. They’re going to try and make his day miserable.”

Also, Taylor Lewan weighed in and said he thinks it will be tough for Hunter and the Jaguars

“He’s got to go play wide receiver and then turn it around,” Lewan said “And basically be like high school where you just stand on the field the whole time and just wait for the game to be over.”

Furthermore, Kelce said NFL teams will attack Hunter with down-the-field throws.

“Dude, if he plays corner, they’re just going to run deep balls at him all day,” Kelce said. “The wide receivers just take off on him all day. Just to try to get him tired. Why wouldn’t you just attack him that way?”

Travis Kelce's assessment doesn't seem to hold water

Unfortunately, Kelce’s assessment may not be spot-on. What NFL team is going to throw deep passes just to get a player tired? Nearly every deep pass is a risk, and NFL teams use them judiciously. If an NFL team throws three deep incomplete passes and hands the ball back to the Jaguars on downs, they will say, “Thanks!”

And as for running a decoy receiver down the field every play just to get Hunter tired? Again, that would be like playing 10 on 11 for the Jaguars' offense. No offensive coordinator is going to agree to that.

Furthermore, Hunter will have to be dramatically altering the game for teams to want him off the field that way. Also, if he starts exploding as a receiver, they may take a shot against him here or there. NFL teams won't design game plays that involve tiring a defender. It’s a wonky and weird strategy that you likely wouldn’t see from the Andy Reids of the world.