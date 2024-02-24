Barring the miraculous, the Atlanta Hawks' 2023-24 season will be an undeniable failure. The lone motivating factor in this dreary campaign is the NBA Play-In Tournament, which the team is presently slotted in for as the No. 10 seed in the Eastern Conference. But the latest news threatens to even rip away that unsettling consolation prize.
“Onyeka Okongwu (left big toe sprain/sesamoiditis) has been placed in a walking boot,” the Hawks posted on X. “He will be re-evaluated in approximately two weeks and his status will be updated as appropriate.”
Fans were bracing for this discouraging update after head coach Quin Snyder said the forward/center would be out for “the foreseeable future,” but his absence is still a tough fact to accept. Any bitterness about this setback is only exacerbated by Friday's brutal, emotion-filled home loss to the Toronto Raptors, which was solidified when Dejounte Murray stepped out of bounds late.
Hawks' woes continue with Onyeka Okongwu news
To put it bluntly, Atlanta has seen better days. Actually, one could say the Hawks are at their lowest point since drafting Trae Young. The franchise was in rebuilding mode during the first two years of his career, so 50-loss seasons could be somewhat excused, but a losing record with this roster is not something the organization can justify.
Snyder is already struggling to get the most out of this group on a consistent basis, and now his roster depth could be a big problem. Onyeka Okongwu provides critical minutes off the bench, recording 10.2 points, 7.0 rebounds and 1.1 blocks per game. His extended absence places more burden on starter Clint Capela, who just returned on Friday after missing six games with an abductor strain.
Okongwu, the No. 6 pick in the 2020 NBA Draft, will likely be entrusted with center duties in the long-term after signing an extension in October, but his injury issues could make it tough for the Hawks to put all their faith in him. For now, they can only hope that he recovers within the two weeks and helps this team clinch a spot in the Play-In Tournament.
The future of this franchise must be addressed soon, though.