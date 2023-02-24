The Atlanta Hawks are wasting no time in their head coach search after firing Nate McMillan. Former Utah Jazz head coach Quin Snyder has quickly emerged as a favorite to land the job.

Now, it looks like Quin Snyder will officially become the Hawks head coach sometime in the next couple of days, as reported by Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN.

“ESPN Sources: Quin Snyder and Atlanta Hawks are progressing in talks on deal to make him franchise’s next coach and a resolution could come within days. Snyder is full focus of Hawks’ search now and sides are deep in conversations on what a vision for future looks like together.”

Hawks GM Landry Fields, assistant GM Kyle Korver, and owner Tony Ressler have been going over some things over the past few days, and at this point, it would be surprising if Snyder wasn’t the next head coach of the Hawks.

Snyder was the head coach for the Jazz from 2014-2022, compiling a 372-264 regular season record and a 21-30 postseason record. The Jazz made the playoffs in the last six seasons with Snyder running the show, although three of those were first-round losses and they were never able to make it past the Conference Semifinals.

The Hawks are battling for a spot in the Eastern Conference playoffs and are the 8th seed entering the weekend, so Snyder has some work to do whenever he steps in and takes the job. Joe Prunty has been the interim head coach since McMillan was fired, and Atlanata faces the Cleveland Cavaliers on Friday at home.