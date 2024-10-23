ATLANTA – A day before the Atlanta Hawks to the floor for their season opener against the Brooklyn Nets, they secured the future of one of their bright, talented forwards, Jalen Johnson. The Hawks signed Johnson to a five-year, $150 million rookie contract extension, and from what he's shown on the court, he deserves every penny.

Johnson gave praise to head coach Quin Snyder for where he is at this point of his career, and how he helped him believe in himself.

“He came in here, and he just told me and believed in me in a way that I would say a coach had never ever believed in me. A lot of coaches that l've had had said it, but for Quin to go out there and give me minutes at that time when it was tough, it meant a lot,” Johnson said.

Before the game, head coach Quin Snyder talked about Johnson and what it meant for him to hear Johnson give him praise about helping him.

“It’s everything. It makes me emotional because it’s something that’s important to me, and when you have guys trust you and believe in them, but they believe in you too, and that’s not telling them the easy things, and he’s been so coachable,” Snyder said.

“More often than not, I’m challenging him to do something, or encouraging him, or complimenting him, and there’s no question I do believe in him,” Snyder continued. “The fact that I know he’s going to work, I think the contract is great. It’s representative not only of what he’s done but what he’s capable of doing.”

The Hawks were able to lock in Jalen Johnson before the start of the season, and now they won't have to worry about getting something done when the season ends.

Johnson was a breakout player for the Hawks last season, as he stepped in as the full-time starter for the first time in his career. He averaged 16.0 points, 8.7 rebounds, and 3.6 assists per game. Offensively, Johnson made a huge jump, as he averaged 5.6 points the season before, but his ability to be a playmaker was what also stood out about him.

At Media Day, Quin Synder was by ClutchPoints about Johnson and how he can take the next step to impacting the game.

“His versatility is something that is really unique,” Snyder said. “The times where he played his best basketball last year, he really let the game come to him. I think when you do have the ability to pass and shoot and handle [the ball], it gives you the chance to do that, to be able to impact the game in a variety of ways throughout the course of the game.”

Johnson reiterated those comments, saying that he's willing to take on those challenges when it comes to defending.

“I’m willing to take those challenges. I understand it’s more of a mindset thing with the defensive end,” Johnson said. “The offensive end comes easy, but defense you gotta lock in and be willing to take those challenges guarding the 4s every night. I’m looking forward to that. Coach is going to hold me accountable, my teammates are going to hold me accountable, and I’m going to hold myself accountable on the defensive end this season.”

Johnson will be looked upon as the No. 2 option next to Trae Young this season, and there's no doubt that people in the organization believe that he can do it.