With the NBA trade deadline just one day, there's no secret that anything can happen, and anybody can get traded. That was obvious when Luka Doncic was surprisingly traded to the Los Angeles Lakers in the middle of the night, and people are still stunned that it happened.

The Atlanta Hawks have been in trade rumors over the past few days, and before their game against the San Antonio Spurs, head coach Quin Snyder spoke about how those rumors can affect a locker room.

I think there's one part of it that you hear is that this is a business, and players get traded, and coaches get fired and moved, and all those things that we all know are true, but then on another level, we're all human, and so you can't expect those things not to be present somewhere,” Snyder said. “I think once guys get on the court that shifts, it's hard to keep those things in your conscious mind. Having said that, there are moments where that does occur, but it is something I don't think that you can ignore it. There's an awareness that you have, but I'm not sure that you can try to address it in some way that's going to change it for the better.”

Hawks' Quin Snyder shares reality of trade rumors

The league shows every day that the impossible can happen, and the players don't have control over it. So far this season, there have been unexpected trades and firings, but things must continue to go on. At the same time, when rumors start to swirl, it's good not to take them at face value.

“Sometimes those things are just not true, you know. So you have to be careful not reacting to rumors and things like that, and a lot of those things, for me, that they're the best way to handle them is to acknowledge that that is going on out there,” Quin Snyder said. “Don't know how much of it's real, but you just try to control what you can you can't control the noise and the rumors and everything so it's it doesn't make sense to respond to them.”

There's a chance that the Hawks could have some players on the move as the trade deadline approaches. Bogdan Bogdanovic and Clint Capela haven't been with the team for some time, and that could mean the Hawks are sitting them out so they can field calls on them.

With Jalen Johnson out for the remainder of the season, the Hawks still want to be able to compete, but they also want to take their future into account as well