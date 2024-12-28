De'Andre Hunter is playing some of the best basketball of his career, and he's doing it in a sixth-man role for the Atlanta Hawks. Since being on the team, Hunter has started every season, but being injured earlier in this season led him to come off the bench. He's now averaging 20.3 points per game and making a run for Sixth Man of the Year.

Snyder has been very vocal about Hunter's play this season, and he recently was asked what's the difference between him starting and coming off the bench.

“I feel like whether he was starting or coming off the bench, the way that he’s playing, he’s really focused on running and attacking the rim in transition,” Snyder said. “And he’s been more aggressive from the three. We talk about how contested threes really aren't bad shots for him because of his ability to raise up.

“Coming off the bench, there’s an opportunity for him to throw himself right into the game, knowing that our team needs that too. His aggressiveness offensively has been big. Taking threes has got him on the rim, and he’s made some big mid-range shots for us, too.

Not only has Hunter been solid on offense, but he's continued to be a force on defense as well.

“He’s a warrior,” Snyder said. “Everything I’m saying about him on the offensive end, he’s just a soldier defensively. Whether he’s wrestling someone in the post or playing out on the floor in pick-and-roll defense. His versatility on both sides of the floor has been huge for us.”

De'Andre Hunter buying into sixth-man role

Earlier in the season, Quin Snyder spoke highly of De'Andre Hunter and what's been working for him this season in his new role.

“He’s bought into what we're doing,” Snyder said. “Shooting transition threes has been something. He can shoot, and he's always been able to shoot, but I think that his recognition of where those places are, what times in the game where he can be even more aggressive. He doesn't hesitate right now, and I think his willingness to shoot threes, sometimes contested threes, with his size, and then the aggressiveness with how he's attacking the rim. Those two things, in my mind, really set up the other part of this game where he does have the ability to rise up and hit a contested mid-range shot.

Hunter has been making quicker decisions with the ball and is knocking down threes at a high rate. If Hunter continues his strong play, it'll be a tight race between him and Payton Pritchard for Sixth Man of the Year.