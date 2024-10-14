The Atlanta Hawks are still trying to get healthy before the start of the regular season, and there was some good news on Onyeka Okongwu as he works his way back into the lineup. Before their preseason game against the Philadelphia 76ers, head coach Quin Snyder offered an update on Okongwu's progress.

“There’s a good chance [Onyeka] won’t play tonight, but hopefully, we’ll have him out there before the preseason is over,” Synder said. “As you know he’s been doing more in practice, kind of amping up. We’ll continue to monitor that.”

Okongwu is still recovering from a non-surgical procedure to deal with inflammation in his left toe. In their first preseason game against the Indiana Pacers, Synder noted that they're being patient but aggressive with getting him back on the court all full strength.

“We talk to our health performance people all the time. [Onyeka’s] progress is going to continue to evolve the way that it needs to have him not only healthy but in shape and ready to go,” Snyder said. “It’s aggressive, but we’re also patient with the situation. The only thing you can control is the time and the work you put into it. We’ll continue to have updates for you.”

General manager Landry Fields said during Media Day that Okongwu was not 100% healthy entering training camp, but there wasn't a timetable as to when he would return.

Snyder also noted that Seth Lundy sprained his ankle, which is something to keep a close eye on in the final week of the preseason.

Onyeka Okongwu could play in one of Hawks' preseason games

With the Hawks having three games in four nights, there's a good chance that Onyeka Okongwu could see time in one of the last two preseason games. Okongwu will once again be an important part of the Hawks this season, with his versatility on both sides of the ball.

For years, the center position has always been a plus for the Hawks with Okongwu and Clint Capela, and they both bring something different to the table. Capela offers more of an anchor role defensively, while Okongwu gives the team more offense and versatility on defense. Depending on the matchup, Quin Synder has had the ability to either close with Okongwu or Capela.

If Okongwu is out longer than expected, the Hawks have a few options at the center position to fill his spot. Larry Nance Jr., who was traded to the Hawks in the offseason as part of the Dejounte Murray deal, has the ability to play both the forward and center position if needed. He showed some of that in the Hawks' first preseason game against the Pacers, and his ability to shoot from the perimeter is a plus as well.

The Hawks also have Mouhamed Gueye and Dominick Barlow, who are more depth pieces but could see minutes if they need more size on the court.

The hope is that Okongwu is available for the Hawks season opener and that he doesn't have any restrictions going forward.