‘That’s disrespectful’: Hawks star Dejounte Murray embarrasses defender with street ball move in CrawsOver

The Atlanta Hawks got a glimpse of their new backcourt duo ahead of the regular season. Dejounte Murray and Trae Young linked up on Sunday in the CrawsOver for the first time in their careers. The former Spurs guard joined the team after being traded there in the offseason. It’s quite the interesting pairing, two star point guards entering their prime teaming up on the same team.

Already, Murray is balling out and proving his talent to the world. He’s also showing Hawks fans that he isn’t afraid to spice things up when necessary. During his CrawsOver appearance, Murray seemed hellbent on disrespecting his opponents. First, after an alley-oop from Young, he looked disgusted as he threw the ball back to his opponent.

Later on in the game, Dejounte Murray absolutely embarrassed his defender by pulling a classic streetball move. Hawks fans will definitely appreciate the spunk to pull this move. (via ClutchPoints’ Tomer Azarly)

Lmao the disrespect by Dejounte Murray 🤣💀 pic.twitter.com/35VP7qymzp — Tomer Azarly (@TomerAzarly) August 1, 2022

The Hawks made the first big move of the offseason by trading for the former San Antonio Spurs guard a few months ago. After a disappointing playoff run last year, it was clear that the team needed help around Trae Young. Murray is the perfect fit for them, as he helps complement Young’s offensive prowess with his defensive tenacity and stellar playmaking.

It will be interesting to see how the Hawks deploy their new point guard duo next season. One thing’s for certain, though: this team will be a threat to most Eastern Conference teams next season.