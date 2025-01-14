The Phoenix Suns and Atlanta Hawks will go head-to-head on Tuesday night. Trae Young, however, is dealing with an illness, so is the Hawks star playing tonight vs. the Suns?

Young, a three-time NBA All-Star, has endured his share of ups and downs in the 2024-25 season. He is averaging 22.5 points per game while leading the league with 12.1 assists per outing. However, Young is shooting just 40.1 percent from the field and 33.9 percent on his three-point attempts heading into Tuesday's game.

The Hawks are hopeful that Young will play on Tuesday. He has been inconsistent at times, but Atlanta will have a better chance of earning a victory against the Suns with Young on the floor. Here is everything we know about Trae Young's injury status for tonight's game vs. the Suns.

Trae Young's injury status Suns vs. Hawks game

Young, who is dealing with an illness as aforementioned, is listed as questionable on the NBA injury report.

The Hawks will enter Tuesday's affair with a 19-19 record. Atlanta is in ninth place in the Eastern Conference as of this story's writing. The Hawks could make a postseason run this season, but the roster still has some uncertainty.

Phoenix is also 19-19, and they are in 10th place in the Western Conference. The Suns are another team that need to find consistency soon. Phoenix has the potential to be a playoff contender, but they have not played up to their expectations.

Young's final injury status will be important for determining the outcome of Tuesday's game. With Atlanta in the middle of a mediocre campaign, they could certainly use a big win to climb over the .500 mark.

When it comes to the question of is Trae Young playing tonight vs. the Suns, the answer is maybe.