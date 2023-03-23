Loves Arsenal and the Los Angeles Clippers, so his loyalty can never be questioned. This guy has been through enough sports trauma for one lifetime.

Refereeing has always been a point of contention in the NBA; after all, having a third party adversely affect the outcome of the game can be a tough pill to swallow. And on Wednesday night, following the Atlanta Hawks’ crushing 125-124 defeat against the Minnesota Timberwolves, Trae Young became the latest player to express his frustrations over the lack of accountability over the referees’ seemingly unending erroneous ways.

Posting on his Instagram story, Young put referee crew chief Ben Taylor on blast after he admitted in the Pool Report that they missed a Taurean Prince foul call on Saddiq Bey in the dying embers of the game that could have given the Hawks a chance to take the lead late in the game.

“We don’t care now 🙄😂 WeMove!” Young wrote, with a screenshot of the Pool Report as the background. “This goes back to my statement I said at the beginning of the year, refs should be held more accountable ($, suspensions, etc.) just like us. They shouldn’t get “We just missed it” passes. 😂

Back in September 2022, Trae Young had already asked for more transparency from the officials. But while it seems like the Hawks star point guard has gotten what he wanted, referees still don’t appear to be subject to the repercussions of missing a call.

During this season alone, there have been plenty of instances where teams have felt like they have been shafted more often than not by the officiating. One such instance that stands out was when Fred VanVleet called out Ben Taylor — the same official responsible for admitting the missed call in the Hawks game — for targeting him and for being a “f**king terrible” official.

Another inexplicable major refereeing blunder came during the most recent matchup between the Los Angeles Lakers and Boston Celtics back on January 29. Despite seeing the action unfold right in front of him, referee Jacyn Goble decided to swallow his whistle even after Jayson Tatum blatantly slapped the arm of LeBron James on a layup attempt, denying the Lakes a chance to win the game in regulation.

It’s clear that something has to change for the league to smooth over the referees and players’ frayed relations.