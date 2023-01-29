Los Angeles Lakers fans were left fuming after LeBron James was clearly fouled by Jayson Tatum on what would have been the game-deciding play against the Boston Celtics on Saturday night.

With the score tied at 105 and just seconds remaining on the game clock, LeBron drove right past a slew of Celtics defenders to get a clean look at the rim. He came up short on what would have been the game-winning lay-up, but clearly got slapped on the arm by Tatum on the play.

Lakers fans were blowing their top on Twitter after the play that even had LeBron James in disbelief and Patrick Beverley showing the referees a camera that captured their egregious mistake.

Even Celtics fan and NBA reporter Kevin O’Connor had to call out the “obvious” blown call against LeBron that would have given the Lakers the win with just one free throw make from James.

Reggie Miller was upset, too. The former NBA star lamented some of the refs’ strikes against him as he watched the Lakers lose in overtime after not getting the foul call they deserved.

Just before that play, the Lakers appeared to have the game in hand with a three-point lead with just 14 seconds left to play. They were able to force the miss but gave up a game-tying bucket plus the foul on Jaylen Brown that led to that point.

With every win crucial for LeBron James and co. to keep pace in a crowded Western Conference playoff race, losing this one hurts a little bit extra.