The All-Star replacements for Joel Embiid and Julius Randle have been named.

Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid and New York Knicks forward Julius Randle were recently picked to represent the Eastern Conference in the 2024 NBA All-Star Game. Unfortunately, both stars will be forced to miss this year's festivities due to injuries. As a result, NBA commissioner Adam Silver has named Atlanta Hawks guard Trae Young and Toronto Raptors forward Scottie Barnes the two injury replacements for the All-Star Game.

The NBA has announced that Scottie Barnes and Trae Young have been named as injury replacements on the Eastern Conference All-Star team for Joel Embiid and Julius Randle 🙌 pic.twitter.com/OdYYC3UgaF — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) February 6, 2024

For Young, this will be his third All-Star appearance. In a total of 45 games so far this season, the Hawks point guard has averaged 27.3 points and 10.9 assists per game while shooting a career-high 38.4 percent from three-point range. He currently leads the league in total assists (290), and Young ranks fourth in three-pointers made behind Stephen Curry, Luka Doncic, and Paul George.

Young was named one of the biggest snubs from the All-Star Game prior to Tuesday's announcement.

Barnes will be making the first All-Star appearance of his career after being named as a replacement. In a total of 50 games, Barnes has averaged 20.2 points, 8.1 rebounds, and 5.8 assists per game while shooting 47.9 percent from the floor. The former Rookie of the Year is now the face of the Raptors after they traded Pascal Siakam last month.

Although they still receive All-Star status, Embiid and Randle will not play in the 2024 NBA All-Star Game. Embiid recently underwent surgery on his left meniscus and will be re-evaluated in four weeks. As for Randle, he recently suffered a dislocated right shoulder and will be re-evaluated by the Knicks during the All-Star break.

Due to Embiid being named an All-Star starter, Eastern Conference head coach Doc Rivers will now select one of the reserves from the East to start in the All-Star Game.