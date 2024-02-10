Trae Young has an impressive James Harden record in his sights

In the two and a half seasons since making a surprising run to the Eastern Conference Finals in 2021, the Atlanta Hawks have compiled a regular season record of 107-109, and their season thus far can only be considered a disappointment given the preseason expectations both around the league and in Atlanta. At 23-29, the Hawks are barely hanging on to the 10th seed, the final spot in the Eastern Conference for the NBA Play-In Tournament.

However, there is good news in Atlanta: the Hawks have won 5 of their last 7 games, including impressive wins over the Los Angeles Lakers, Phoenix Suns, Golden State Warriors and Philadelphia 76ers. And just as he has for the previous four seasons, Hawks point guard Trae Young continues to put up bonkers numbers.

With a 37 point, 12 assist performance in a 127-121 win over the short-handed 76ers on Friday night, Young made some impressive statistical history, putting himself in a conversation that only includes James Harden and Damian Lillard, each who were named to the NBA's 75th Anniversary Team just two years ago.

Trae Young has notched the 30th game of his career with 30+ points, 10+ assists, and 5+ 3PT FG made, tying him with Damian Lillard for the second-most such games all-time. James Harden – (43) 1,045 career games

Trae Young – (30) 400 games

Damian Lillard – (30) 817 career games pic.twitter.com/zTWNIbTs3D — NBA.com/Stats (@nbastats) February 10, 2024

This was also Trae Young's 77th career game with at least 30 points and 10 assists, the 5th most in NBA history, per the Atlanta Hawks Twitter account.

You could make the case that Trae Young is arguably the most polarizing player in the NBA right now. Some see him as a poor man's Stephen Curry, with worse shooting, worse defense, and a fundamental lack of all of the leadership traits Steph possesses. Others view Trae Young as one of the most dynamic offensive players in the history of the NBA. The truth likely sits somewhere in the middle, but you can't dispute the fact that Trae Young is one of the most prolific offensive players the league has ever seen. I mean, just look at that Tweet again. He's only 13 games behind James Harden for the 30-10-5 three's club, and he's played in 645 fewer games.

At the moment, Trae Young is averaging 27 points and nearly 11 assists per game. If those numbers hold, it would be Young's fifth consecutive season averaging at least 25 points and 9 assists per game. According to StatMuse, Oscar Robertson is the only player in NBA history with more seasons reaching those averages, and only six players in league history have hit those marks in multiple seasons (Young, Robertson, LeBron James, Russell Westbrook, Jerry West and Nate Archibald).

The Hawks have a crucial eight-game stretch upcoming where only one opponent on the schedule (the Orlando Magic) has a winning record. For the Hawks to have an opportunity to avoid the Play-In and get back into the Playoff picture, they'll need to handle their business over the course of the next three weeks.