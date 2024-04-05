Atlanta Hawks stars Trae Young and Dejounte Murray were on a Bleacher Report podcast titled “From the Point” and talked candidly about the endless rumors swirling around them being traded. Murray first talked about the trade talk rumors by calling them “BS” that is made by “somebody behind their computer” that has no credence to what actually happens behind the scenes in the Hawks organization.
“For me when I see you know just all the BS, trade this guy or trade that guy, it means nothing. It's somebody behind their computer, they could be at Starbucks right now or they could be in a classroom you know wherever they're at,” Murray said. “I'm not the GM, he's not the GM. I'm not the coach, he's not the coach so for me that stuff means nothing. We’re great, we communicate, it’s authentic, but at the end of the day that stuff is that stuff. When you keep the outside noise the outside noise it doesn’t bother you.”
“The outside noise” doesn't impact Young and Murray
People have been attaching Murray and Young to trade rumors as they are both ball handlers that get a lot of attention with the rock in their grasps. The woes of the Hawks this season have also been credited to the unevenness of Atlanta as Young said on the podcast that “we don't let the outside noise affect that.”
“It’s hard to get to that spot, but it’s not like we aren’t trying, it’s not like we don’t click as people,” Young said. “We don’t let the outside noise affect that. Like you can tell hopefully by our emotion when I’m watching him and hopefully everything else. So it’s like that s— don’t phase me.”
While those aforementioned woes are usually credited to Young and Murray, the former has missed the last 21 games due to surgery to repair a torn ligament in one of his fingers. However, the Hawks did clinch a spot in the play-in tournament, the same spot they were in last season as they made out of the tourney and eventually losing to the Boston Celtics in the first round.
Murray talks about clinching spot in the play-in tournament
Murray has no doubt been the lead star of the Hawks while Young continues to miss time as he's been averaging 22.5 points, 6.4 assists, and 5.3 rebounds per game while shooting 46.1 percent from the field. The 27-year old said after the win over the Detroit Pistons Thursday that while “it's great,” he still admitted he wanted to “avoid the play-in” according to Kevin Chouinard of Hawks.com.
“It's great, but obviously, I wanted to avoid the play-in as much as I can with just the winning mentality being a competitor. Obviously, with us being hurt and not being able to have a consistent roster, it doesn't help, but at the end of the day, it's still good to have a chance,” Murray said. “So we continue to handle business the rest of the way and, you know, get to that game – wherever we play, where we play – and just be ready to go.”
Before the injury, Young was averaging 26.4 points and 10.8 assists per game while shooting 42.6 percent from the field in 51 games. Atlanta is currently 36-41 which puts them 10th in the Eastern Conference as it will be inevitable that they will take on the Chicago Bulls in the play-in tourney, but they first face the Denver Nuggets Saturday night.