Everyone knows about the Klay Thompson doppelganger. By the looks of it, though, Atlanta Hawks star Trae Young now has one too.

In a video that is currently going viral, a man spotted a Young look-alike in a parking lot and decided to interview him. While the doppelganger doesn’t seem impressed or too happy being called Young, he took it in stride.

Here’s the video and you be the judge if it really looks like the Hawks guard.

This man really found Ice Trae’s doppelgänger 💀💀 (via nigusey/IG) pic.twitter.com/VPhEQ0biNW — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) August 11, 2022

There is certainly some resemblance there. But maybe it’ll be better if he can wear a Hawks jersey? The hair also plays a huge factor here, and since the man is wearing a cap, it’s hard to judge.

It’ll also be fun to see what Ice Trae has to say about his doppelganger if he sees it. Since the Hawks guard is pretty active on Twitter, there’s a good chance that he does.

As mentioned, some players have their doppelgangers, and it’s always a fun watch to see them up close. Aside from the popular Thompson double who got into the Golden State Warriors’ arena by posing as Klay, who could forget about the LeBron lookalike that attended his game?

Here’s to hoping we see more of that in the NBA. With everything still in offseason mode, we all could use that kind of entertainment and something to talk about.