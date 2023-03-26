Angelo Guinhawa is a basketball and soccer/football editor/writer. He uses his background in digital marketing to make sure you get to read his work. He has previously worked for FOX Sports PH and a number of reputable sports media outlets. If he's not writing or watching sports, he's likely scouring online for his next NBA card purchase.

Atlanta Hawks star Trae Young dropped a not-so-subtle shade at the referees following their win over the Indiana Pacers on Saturday, during which he was ejected.

Young lasted only 21 minutes in the game after officials sent him out in the third quarter. It came after the Hawks guard threw the ball at referee Scott Wall, who blew the whistle on him for an offensive foul.

Trae Young has been ejected from the Hawks-Pacers game for throwing the ball toward the referee with force after being called for an offensive foul on a previous play. It is Young's 15th tech of the season.pic.twitter.com/bbjLCBOSA5 — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) March 25, 2023

The Hawks still managed to win despite being without their superstar, with John Collins and Dejounte Murray leading the way to the 143-130 victory. Collins had 21 points in the contest, while Murray finished with 20 points and 12 assists. Clint Capela came up big as well with a monster double-double of 17 points and 17 rebounds.

After watching the Hawks blow out the Pacers, Trae Young quickly took to Twitter to celebrate the win. As mentioned, he appeared to mock the referees, saying that “good guys win.”

Did Young just suggest that the referees are villains in here? Seems like it!

Good Guys Win☺️

WeMove! — Trae Young (@TheTraeYoung) March 25, 2023

Young and the Hawks certainly have every reason to celebrate the win. After all, the win improved their chances of finishing in the Top 8 of the Eastern Conference and qualifying for a Play-In spot.

Ice Trae will have to be careful moving forward, though. He already has 15 technical fouls in the season and one more will result to an automatic suspension for him. The Hawks certainly won’t like that considering that they need every win they can get to improve their chances to make the postseason.