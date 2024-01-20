Dejounte Murray's continued clutch play has Hawks fans conflicted about potentially trading him.

The 2023-24 season hasn't been a good one for the Atlanta Hawks, but they have managed to pick up three-straight wins now, and the last two have been won thanks to some game-winning heroics from Dejounte Murray. After he nailed a buzzer-beater game-winner against the Orlando Magic on Wednesday, Murray stepped up again against the Miami Heat on Friday night and hit a tough three-pointer with two seconds left to give the Hawks another victory.

Murray's heroics for Atlanta have come at an interesting time, as his name has continued to pop up in trade rumors over the past few days. Even with this win, the Hawks have just an 18-23 record, and while that's good for the tenth spot in the Eastern Conference standings, it may be better for them to trade Murray and try to pick up some assets. After his second straight game-winner, though, many fans didn't believe that it would be worth it for the Hawks to get rid of him.

the Hawks need to keep Murray and focus on trading Dre and Capela instead 💯 https://t.co/e0ihZIckAb — Kevin Keneely (@KevinKeneely1) January 20, 2024

😂🤣Dejounte Murray said, you still want to trade me? pic.twitter.com/5ghfStl2WR — Roy Harris 💨 (@Brotha2ThaNite) January 20, 2024

Dejounte Murray made back-to-back GAME-WINNERS this week 😳 ▪️vs. Magic

▪️vs. Heat How about those trade talks 👀 pic.twitter.com/2VOlqsw4oL — Yahoo Sports (@YahooSports) January 20, 2024

Dejounte Murray heard them trade rumors and had to remind ATL he is still him 💯pic.twitter.com/UeOFQePnfn — Sultan Of Swat (@g_mitch13) January 20, 2024

If we trade dejounte Murray I give up man smh im sorry — Mr. Hi Ya Day 🧳 (@To0lieT) January 20, 2024

Back to Back Game Winner from Dejounte Murray Gotta Be OFF THE TRADE LIST 😂#NBA — NBK Hooper 🇵🇭 (@NewBornHooperPH) January 20, 2024

Other fans believe Hawks should capitalize on Dejounte Murray's trade value

You can't ignore how well Murray has been playing lately for Atlanta, and at the same time, there are surely a handful of teams that are monitoring him that have been watching him take over for the Hawks down the stretch. While there are fans who don't think it's worth it to move on from him just yet, other fans believe that this is the perfect time to capitalize on his value and pick up a big return for Murray.

The Atlanta Hawks talking to other teams about Dejounte Murray trades after the last two games: pic.twitter.com/PJZSbA9Sg4 — Dustin Brewer (@dstnbrwr) January 20, 2024

Dejounte Murray is really raising his trade value. 2 game winners in 3 days is kinda nuts. — SpenceSports (@SpenceMK_) January 20, 2024

Dejounte Murray upping that trade value — Clapped Powell Season (@ClappedPowell) January 20, 2024

Dejounte Murray trade stock finna be thru the roof na 😭😭 2 game winners back to back is krazy 🔥 — Jardani Jovonovich (@Flexin_TooTough) January 20, 2024

The Hawks certainly have a big decision on their hands, as they could opt to try to make a run for a Play-In Tournament spot in the East, or they could break up their duo of Murray and Trae Young and try to build their roster back up. Murray's strong play is only making that decision tougher, and all eyes will be on Atlanta's front office to see what they end up doing with their star guard at the upcoming trade deadline.