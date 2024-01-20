The 2023-24 season hasn't been a good one for the Atlanta Hawks, but they have managed to pick up three-straight wins now, and the last two have been won thanks to some game-winning heroics from Dejounte Murray. After he nailed a buzzer-beater game-winner against the Orlando Magic on Wednesday, Murray stepped up again against the Miami Heat on Friday night and hit a tough three-pointer with two seconds left to give the Hawks another victory.

Murray's heroics for Atlanta have come at an interesting time, as his name has continued to pop up in trade rumors over the past few days. Even with this win, the Hawks have just an 18-23 record, and while that's good for the tenth spot in the Eastern Conference standings, it may be better for them to trade Murray and try to pick up some assets. After his second straight game-winner, though, many fans didn't believe that it would be worth it for the Hawks to get rid of him.

Other fans believe Hawks should capitalize on Dejounte Murray's trade value

Dejounte Murray with logos of the following teams: Detroit Pistons, Los Angeles Lakers, New York Knicks, Philadelphia 76ers and Miami Heat

You can't ignore how well Murray has been playing lately for Atlanta, and at the same time, there are surely a handful of teams that are monitoring him that have been watching him take over for the Hawks down the stretch. While there are fans who don't think it's worth it to move on from him just yet, other fans believe that this is the perfect time to capitalize on his value and pick up a big return for Murray.

The Hawks certainly have a big decision on their hands, as they could opt to try to make a run for a Play-In Tournament spot in the East, or they could break up their duo of Murray and Trae Young and try to build their roster back up. Murray's strong play is only making that decision tougher, and all eyes will be on Atlanta's front office to see what they end up doing with their star guard at the upcoming trade deadline.