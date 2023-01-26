Ever since Trae Young arrived in the NBA, he’s quickly become one of the league’s elite point guards. On Wednesday during the Atlanta Hawks game against the Oklahoma City Thunder, he joined some elite company with his performance. Young finished with 33 points and 11 assists and he tied Magic Johnson for seventh most games with at least 30 points and ten assists in league history as per Bally Sports Hawks.

Trae Young has tied Magic Johnson for the seventh-most 30+ point/10+assist games in NBA history. pic.twitter.com/DnNvrWctBs — Bally Sports: Hawks (@HawksOnBally) January 26, 2023

Trae Young’s performance against the Thunder was the 22nd time he’s finished with double-digit assists this season. He’s played in 43 games this year meaning half of his games he’s had double-digit assists. Young has never averaged double-digits in assists for an entire season, but this season he is dishing out a career-high 9.9 assists per game. He has a career average of 9.7 assists throughout his five-year NBA career so far. His assists per game have increased each season and it’s not at all farfetched to picture him with multiple seasons of double-digits in assists once his career is done. In comparison, Magic Johnson averaged double-digits in assists for nine of his 13 seasons in the NBA.

Overall, Young is averaging 27 points per game, 2.9 rebounds and 9.9 assists while shooting 42.4 percent from the field and 31.4 percent from the three-point line. Young’s shooting numbers are actually down this season; his three-point shooting is a career-low and his overall field goal percentage is the second lowest since his rookie season.

The win against the Thunder pushed the Hawks back over .500 at 25-24. They are currently in eighth place in the Eastern Conference standings and would qualify for a play-in game. They are two and a half games back of the sixth seeded Miami Heat though and qualifying for the postseason outright.