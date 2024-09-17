To cap off Week 2 of the NFL season, the Atlanta Falcons faced off against the Philadelphia Eagles in Pennsylvania. The game was a thriller, with the Falcons winning 22-21 after an insane touchdown. The connection between Kirk Cousins and Drake London to win the game broke the internet. Many people reacted to the game on social media, and one person who sent out several posts was Atlanta Hawks superstar Trae Young. Like other Atlanta fans, Young was ecstatic to see the Falcons enter Philadelphia and knock off the Eagles.

Fans lambasted and roasted Cousins after a terrible season opener against the Pittsburgh Steelers. He heard all of those and started delivering against the Eagles. Regardless of his criticisms about Cousins' game, head coach Raheem Morris found schemes that fit him and Darnell Mooney well. Well after winning against the Eagles, the Falcons are now 1-1 on the season. They will return home to host Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs next Sunday in Atlanta.

Either way, Falcons fans will likely love seeing Young talk about their team. He is one of the best players in Atlanta sports history and is coming off another sensational season, during which he averaged 25.7 points, 2.8 rebounds, 10.8 assists, and 1.3 steals per contest while shooting 43.0% from the field and 37.3% from three-point range.

What to expect from Trae Young and the Hawks this season

Atlanta has been busy this offseason, trading away All-Star guard Dejounte Murray for two first-round picks and rotation pieces. They also took French wing Zaccharie Risacher with the 1st overall pick in the 2024 NBA Draft. The franchise appears to be at a crossroads, which has caused plenty of debate on what to expect from the Hawks this season.

But with Young leading the charge, will it be enough for Atlanta to make the playoffs? Unfortunately, the on-court product isn't any better. Risacher is unlikely to be a helpful player this season, and the subtraction of Murray means the Hawks don't have as much overall talent as they did a year ago. It's hard to see the Hawks tanking since Atlanta doesn't control their 2025 first-rounder. But with the team not being as talented as last year, it's hard to see the Hawks making it any higher than the Play-In Tournament.

Granted, that might not be the case if Young balls out as the central focus of Atlanta's offense. The Hawks' roster construction has been solid for the first time since they made the Eastern Conference Finals, and the team makes sense. It'll be an exciting year for Atlanta.