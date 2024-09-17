The Atlanta Falcons have pulled it off. Raheem Morris and Co. have triumphed against the Philadelphia Eagles in their Week 2 matchup. Their start may have been slow but Kirk Cousins and Darnell Mooney started to pick things up in the middle of the game. The two absolutely balled out despite some concerns from fans in their Week 1 outing. Despite all of this, the signal caller still believes that they could have done better to outgun Jalen Hurts and his weapons.

“I didn't feel like I was sharp enough today, accurate enough. I have to be better. But, that last drive could hopefully give us a boost going into next week. We can build on that. There are a lot of things that are new and it takes time. I was pleased with the way we finished tonight. But, there’s still so much to be better with,” Kirk Cousins said via ESPN.

The Falcons signal caller gets his groove back

Cousins was lambasted and roasted by fans after a terrible season opener. He heard all of those and started delivering against the Eagles. Regardless of the criticisms he had about his own game, Raheem Morris found schemes that fit him and Darnell Mooney well. By the end of this clash against the Eagles, his numbers have dramatically shot up.

He completed 20 out of 29 passing attempts for 241 yards. His leadership gave the Falcons an average gain of 6.6 yards per play. While he could be better on third downs because they went 2-9 on those chances, he still managed to notch two touchdowns with one of them for the win without being intercepted. The Falcons finally have a win-column entry now. Their next challenge after this win against Jalen Hurts Will be facing the defending champions Kansas City Chiefs. Will they pull yet another upset?