Published November 27, 2022

By Paolo Songco · 2 min read

The Atlanta Hawks and the Houston Rockets featured in an intense matchup on Friday night that seems to have produced a whole new rivalry. Trae Young and Dejounte Murray were seen mocking a couple of Rockets players during the game, which resulted in a heated confrontation during the game.

The skirmish lit a fire under the Rockets and they were able to carve out an impressive 128-122 come-from-behind win over the Hawks. After the game, Rockets swingman Kevin Porter Jr. took a swipe at Young on Instagram, calling him “lil fella.”

Not to be outdone, the Hawks star now seems to have responded with his own jab on Twitter:

“A wise man once told me don’t argue with fools, cause people from a distance can’t tell who is who” 💯 — Trae Young (@TheTraeYoung) November 26, 2022

To be clear, Trae Young did not name any names in his tweet. However, it’s probably safe to assume that he was directing this quote toward the Rockets players, who he seems to consider to be “fools.”

It just feels like this is going to emerge as a brewing rivalry — if it hasn’t already. The Rockets players did not appreciate Young and Murray’s antics during the game and they made sure to confront the pair. You just know that the Hawks stars weren’t going to back away at all, and it resulted in a heated moment on the court. The feud now seems to have boiled over to social media, where it has unsurprisingly been magnified a hundred fold.

For what it’s worth, these two teams have already played each other twice this season, with each team winning one game apiece. They won’t face off again this year.