Friday night’s matchup between the Houston Rockets and the Atlanta Hawks was by no means short in action. It was an intense encounter between two teams that went all-in to get the win. So much so, that a bit of a skirmish broke out in the third period as tempers flared between the players.

Trae Young and Dejounte Murray mocked the Rockets after hitting back-to-back triples in the third quarter of the game. This included Murray tapping Houston rookie Jabari Smith Jr. on the head after draining a triple all over him. The Rockets players clearly didn’t appreciate the Hawks duo‘s antics, and it led to a heated confrontation between them:

After the game, Smith spoke to reporters about the incident. In his mind, the most important thing is that the Rockets emerged with a victory, 128-122. Smith acknowledged that Young and Murray were being disrespectful and the best way for them to clap back was to get the W:

“There was a little disrespect going on from their side, so we just wanted to check them on it and just do some straightening, but we bounced back and responded with a win, so that’s how you do it” said Smith.

Smith and Co. still couldn’t help but confront the Hawks after the incident, though, which seems like it actually backfired on Atlanta. The mocking appeared to have lit a fire under Smith, Jalen Green, and the rest of the Rockets as they rallied in the fourth to outscore the Hawks 34-18 in the final period. Trae Young and Dejounte Murray will probably want to think about their actions the next time they face off against Houston.