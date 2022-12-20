By Jedd Pagaduan · 2 min read

Trae Young and the Atlanta Hawks received much needed good news for their Monday night tilt against the streaking Orlando Magic. The Hawks welcomed Dejounte Murray and John Collins back from injury, and it appeared as if they were well on their way to halt Orlando’s six-game winning streak. With six minutes left in the fourth, the Hawks led 117-104 and seemed to be in cruise control.

However, as is the case for the Hawks this season, nothing comes easy. After a string of possessions characterized by lack of rhythm leading to poor shots and turnovers, the Magic inched closer and even took the lead, 125-124, with only 3.1 seconds left on the clock. The Hawks, luckily enough, benefitted from the Magic’s inexperience as Murray drew a foul from Paolo Banchero and proceeded to make two free throws to claim the victory.

During his postgame interview, Trae Young minced no words about their horrid late-game execution that nearly cost them the game.

“We played terrible the last four, five minutes. I got to do better in helping closing [for] our team. Me and [Dejounte Murray] got to do a better job of closing the games better. But I’m glad we won, that’s what matters,” Young said, per Bally Sports: Hawks.

Trae Young seemed more like his usual self in the Hawks victory. The 24-year old point guard tallied 37 points and 13 dimes on an efficient 11-22 shooting from the field and a perfect 12-12 from the line. This is exactly the kind of performance the Hawks need as they try and climb the Eastern Conference standings. Nonetheless, with Murray and John Collins back, Young will have plenty of help as he tries to put the Hawks on his back.