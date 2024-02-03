Trae Young's impressive performance against the Hawks left fans calling out his All-Star Game snub on social media.

Atlanta Hawks guard Trae Young was not selected to the NBA All-Star Game. Many fans were initially in shock when Young wasn't voted into the game, but that shock only increased after his elite performance in the Hawks' 129-120 victory over the Phoenix Suns on Friday night.

Young finished the game with 32 points on 12-17 shooting from the field and 7-11 shooting from beyond the arc. He added 15 assists in the win. Young is now tied for fifth all-time in 30-point, 10-assist games, according to StatMuse.

Young is averaging 27.1 points and 11.0 assists per game during the 2023-24 season. The Hawks are just 21-27, so their down year is likely the primary reason he missed out on being an All-Star.

Trae Young was asked about the All-Star Game snub following his electric performance against the Suns.

“I've got a lot of love for the fans,” Young said, per Jackson Caudell of Sports Illustrated. “I don't have much to say about it right now.”

Fans shared no shortage of reactions to Young's game against the Suns on X (formerly Twitter).

Trae Young's big game sparks fan reaction

“Suns getting Trae Young the game after the All-Star snub is proving rough so far. Dude's range is something else,” Suns writer Gerald Bourguet of PHNX Sports wrote.

“Trae Young is the biggest all-star snub in history,” Slightly Biased stated.

“Trae Young didn’t make the ALL STAR GAME He didn’t tweet anything or complain about it He just went out the next night and had 32 points and 15 assists and beat KD and the Suns Let your play do the talking,” Ben Stinar added.

Young still could earn an All-Star Game selection if he replaces an injured player. Still, the fact that he was not on the original roster is surprising. Sure, Atlanta has not had the best season, but Young is enjoying another strong year from an individual standpoint.