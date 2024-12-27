The Atlanta Hawks pulled off an amazing comeback against the Chicago Bulls, and while doing so, Trae Young accomplished a career milestone. In his seventh season, Young has reached 11,000 points in his career, as the point guard has been one of the more prolific scorers in the league.

Young acknowledged the career milestone on social media with a video of all the jerseys that he's worn since coming into the league.

“Nobody whose come as far as I have can say they did it alone… truly blessed,” Young wrote on X, formerly Twitter.

Young became the second-youngest player in NBA history to reach 11,000 points and 4,000 assists, and in his 436th game, he's the fastest to do so in games played. He continues to break records and climb leaderboards every night with his stats, whether it's scoring points or dishing out assists. As Young continues to play in this league, there will be many more milestones like this to come.

Trae Young making defense a priority this season

The Hawks have always been known as an offensive team in Trae Young's career, but this season, they've been leading with their defense to win games. Young has bought into the vision, which may be the reason for the dip in his shooting percentages.

Prior to their recent game, Young was shooting 39.5% from the field this season, which is the lowest of his career. From three, he was shooting 32.8%, which is the lowest since his rookie season (32.4%).

“My percentages aren't the way they've been, but I'm taking different types of shots, too,” Young said via Lauren Williams of the Atlanta Journal-Constitution. “I'm obviously getting guys involved, and that's my main priority, and obviously, the defense is the first priority.”

Young has been making a big effort on defense the past few seasons, and it shows on the game tape, regardless of what people may say. The Hawks have also made an effort to surround Young with tall, lengthy players to help him defensively. Dyson Daniels has been one of the best perimeter defenders in the league this season, and Zaccharie Risacher has shown a lot of great defensive qualities as well.

If the Hawks continue to lead with their defense and Young starts getting into a rhythm offensively, they can be someone who gives teams problems on a nightly basis and, as they continue to grow, can build something special for years to come.